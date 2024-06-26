Daily Update: A Day in the Life: The Shelter Island Havens House Farmer’s Market

By mid-morning, the Saturday Havens Market at the History Center is in full swing, but vendors and organizers have already spent hours in preparation. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Here are the headlines for June 26, 2024.

FREE FOR ALL

June 2024 Primary election results

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A Day in the Life: The Shelter Island Havens House Farmer’s Market

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Pride of Baltimore II clipper ship sails into Greenport next month

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

PSEG-LI touts ‘time-of-day’ rates save customers cash

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Retreats within a retreat in Orient

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Ashley Rempe’s strawberry tart

