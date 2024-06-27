Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar of events: June 27, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursday & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Friday, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Mashomack Craft Day, 3 p.m., (Ages 2-5) Every Wednesday in July and August, the Mashomack team are partnering with Shelter Island Public Library staff to give children a chance to experience the natural world around them. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Stroll the Heights, 5 – 7 p.m. From Goat Hill to Grand Avenue and Bridge Street, shops will stay open till 7 p.m. and restaurants will welcome shoppers.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Summer Music School Faculty Concert, 7 p.m., Perlman Performance Tent. Free. PMP’s renowned teaching artists share a selection of chamber music favorites. RSVP at perlmanmusicprogram.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Bird Photography in the Mashomack Meadows, 8 – 10 a.m. The mulberry trees are a magnet for birds in late June. Bring your camera and join wildlife photographers Don Bindler and Jim Colligan to get tips on how to capture the perfect image. Register by emailing [email protected]

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Purethread, Bridge Street, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Trunk show and shopping event to benefit Hamptons Community Outreach.

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Henry IV. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Dickens Book Club, 2 p.m. Bleak House. (Zoom) Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Summer Music School Students Concert, 7 p.m., Perlman Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. It is a safe space to take risks and try out new ideas. No RSVP necessary.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Ram’s Head Inn: Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Great Decisions: Ukraine and Russia, 5:30 pm (In Person & Zoom) Will Ukraine be able to prevail or will Russia’s aggression be rewarded with territorial gains? Peter Pettibone, a lawyer who lived in Russia in the 1990s and 2000s, will lend his expertise to the discussion. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org and specify whether you are registering for Zoom or in person at the Library Community room.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

DAR Tours of Patriots’ grave sites, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Self-guided, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church south Colonial Burial Grounds. Chapter officials will be available to answer questions.

TOWN MEETINGS

WQIAB

June 27, 6 - 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

July 2, 1 - 3 p.m.

Deer and Tick Committee

July 3, 10 - 11 a.m.