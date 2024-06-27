Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Leaders in the making

The Shelter Island High School Class of 2024. From left, Nathan Hernandez, Alfie Brigham, Sophie Clark, Hayden Davidson, Leo Dougherty, Kat Austin, Susanne Kane, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Mackenzie Spence, Harper Congdon, Jose Frausto, Noah Green, Miguel Hermosura, and Jonathan Rivera. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

All of Shelter Island sends good wishes and hopes that each member of the Class of 2024 will have lives of fulfillment on the paths they choose.

Proud parents, siblings, other relatives and friends were on hand June 21 to applaud the many achievements of the graduates, who left the ceremony joyful, but with bittersweet emotions, dwelling on losses and gains and knowing that many will leave the community that has made their educational experiences so rich.

Thanks to the Shelter Island School staff for finding many champions to cheer on, helping them surmount rough hurdles to bring them successfully through to graduation.

Recognizing there are limits to such a small district, administrators, teachers and Board of Education members have approved off-Island experiences to show them the wider world.

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation has stepped up to fund many of these excursions. Without their support, such trips would not have been possible for a small district to afford.

The community these young people are leaving behind will be monitoring their progress, and will continue to applaud their successes and lend a helping hand if they encounter bumps in the road.

We wish the Class of 2024 bon voyage, good fortune and the wisdom to never forget where they came from.

We also thank all of those who have had a role in preparing these young people for what we believe will be bright, rewarding futures.

We’ll never forget this class, and will watch them as they go forward, as we do all leaders who have inspired us.