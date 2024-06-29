‘Great Decisions’ at the Shelter Island Library: Ukraine and Russia next topic

(Reporter file)

n 2016, Barbara Barnes, a library patron, suggested that the library should begin a “Great Decisions” program.

Great Decisions is a discussion on world affairs sponsored by the Foreign Policy Association. The topics cover the most critical global issues facing America today. Barbara recruited Kirk Ressler, a retired Foreign Service Officer, to moderate the discussions and one of the library’s most popular programs was born.

For the past eight years Island residents and visitors have discussed topics covering China, the Mideast, climate change, South America and so much more. Experts on these subjects have volunteered their time to assist Kirk in leading large audiences in civil discourse on all of these subjects. Even during the pandemic, the program continued over Zoom.

This year, due to the upcoming construction, the library will be offering one session of Great Decisions on Wednesday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m. in person at the library and on Zoom.

The topic for discussion is Ukraine and Russia. Kirk Ressler will be returning for his ninth summer and, for this session, we will be joined by Heights resident Peter Pettibone, a lawyer who resided in Russia in the 1990s and 2000s, and who has spoken on the war in Ukraine in the past two years.

The war in Ukraine is now in its third year with vicious fighting continuing, little movement in the front lines, losses (dead and wounded) approaching 1 million and no negotiations in sight to end the fighting. Congressional approval of $60 billion in military aid for Ukraine has finally passed, but it will take time for the shipments to arrive.

In the meantime, Ukraine is encountering significant manpower deficiencies to continue its fight against the Russians, and the Russian economy appears to have stabilized, notwithstanding U.S. and E.U. sanctions, auguring for a long conflict.

Will Ukraine be able to prevail against Russia or will Russia’s aggression in Ukraine be rewarded with territorial gains? Mr. Pettibone will lend his expertise to a discussion of this timely topic.

Registration for the program in person or on Zoom is available at: shelterislandpubliclibrary.org