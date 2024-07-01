Women entrepreneurs on Shelter Island make a difference supporting the community

Photographer Cynthia MacDonald with her Ellis Island photograph at the Shelter Island Art House reception opening her exhibit. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Around the Island this weekend, women entrepreneurs were getting the word out that their businesses were open for the summer.

They shone the spotlight on their own undertakings, while being mindful of ways to support the community.

Jill Heller, owner of Pure Thread, a new arrival on Bridge Street this year, hosted a “Together We Give” Event on Saturday, June 29 to benefit Hamptons Community Outreach. Her light-filled upstairs atelier, a comfortable space to browse simple but elegant styles in silk, cashmere, cotton and other fabrics, welcomed guests for the event.

At the gathering, HCO founder Marit Molin spoke about the challenges she has encountered among individuals and families just getting by in the Hamptons, even people living in the woods, stories that are rarely told. She spoke of HCO’s successes in tackling food insecurity, unhealthy living conditions and unmet medical needs. “Every Tuesday, we deliver 4,000 lbs. of food around Southampton.”

Founder Marit Molin describes the work of Hamptons Community Outreach at a special event at Purethread. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The achievements run the gamut from providing diapers to prom dresses, up to renovating 60 houses. By the time she had finished, the shop’s patrons were asking where they could contribute funds, furnishings and their time to make a difference in people’s lives. The answer: email [email protected]

Ms. Heller invited two other businesses, Figaro Apothecary — a line of fragrant and soothing skin care products — and TAP — a line of handcrafted fine jewelry by Todd Pownell — to share her space for the event.

A percentage of all sales from Purethread on June 29 (and the other two brands through July 6) will benefit Hamptons Community Outreach.

At the Shelter Island Art House, owner Patricia Foulkrod hosted a reception Friday night to kick off the show of photographer Cynthia MacDonald. Her photographs, from New Zealand to Antarctica, the South China Sea to Ellis Island, will be on exhibit through July 31.

Ms. Foulkrod has used her gallery space to host receptions for the ARTSI community of local artists, and is offering to make it available for small community events while the library is closed for expansion.

Popping up on St. Mary’s Road is a new shop where fans of the Lettuce Lady can find her prepared foods, colorful T-shirts, Island-themed glassware and much more.

Entrepreneur Emily Needham has built a loyal following with her nutritious, gourmet salads, all the while running the Town’s Senior Citizen Nutrition program, which serves communal meals on Mondays and Fridays, and prepares meals for delivery to Seniors on Wednesdays.

Busy women, all making a difference in their community, while working to grow the businesses they’ve brought to life on the Island.