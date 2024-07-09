Teenager shoots course record at Shelter Island’s Goat Hill

Kyle Boudreau, a young visitor to the Island, set a new Shelter Island Country Club 9-hole course record. (Credit: Linda Springer)

Over the many years, the grand old golf course on the Heights of our sheltered Island has seen thousands and thousands of golfers.

The course has played host to moms and dads introducing the game to their young children. It has also challenged the best players from all over the country. One of the best, Shelter Island’s own Bubby Ryder, has held the 9-hole course record of 4 under par, 28, for the past 28 years.

That is until Friday, July 5, 2024, when a brilliant young golfer shattered the venerable old record.

Kyle Boudreau, a 16-year-old high school junior at Beaver Country Day in Chestnut Hill, Mass. came to Shelter Island for a few days to visit with his childhood friend Pierce Seth.

After an extraordinary sub-par round with rented clubs and without a golf glove on July 3, Kyle, Pierce, and Pierce’s dad Raj Seth decided to challenge our course again on July 5. This time with up-to-date equipment, a golf glove and under the watchful eye of Mr. Seth, Kyle shot a remarkable 7 under par 25 including an eagle 2 on the 304-yard par 4 eighth hole.

He accomplished this by driving the green and sinking a sliding 14-foot side hill putt. Mr. Seth attested to the score by signing the card.

Kyle’s play was not a fluke.

In 2023 the teenager qualified and played in the Ouimet Memorial and Massachusetts Amateur Championship. Gifted with academic brain power as well, Kyle plans to pursue an engineering degree at a top college. He’s applying to Vanderbilt, Duke, Stanford and Michigan.

The Shelter Island Country Club Board of Trustees offers Kyle our most hearty congratulations for his extraordinary accomplishment. Since your record-breaking scorecard and photo will be displayed on our clubhouse Wall of Champions, we will be keeping an eye on you.

Good luck, Kyle.