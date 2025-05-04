Spring cleaning, Shelter Island style

Islanders of all ages got together for the Annual Island Spring Clean Up. Here’s Alexis Heaney and her daughter Elsie Mae on the job.

A Shelter Island Rite of Spring, the 8th annual “Island Roadside and Beach Cleanup” sponsored by the Lions Club, was a great success by all accounts on Saturday morning, May 3.

Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read said about 150 volunteers turned out to clean trash across the Island, along the roadsides and the beaches. Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr. said that 1,220 pounds of trash was picked up.

Organizers said volunteers from age 3 to 80 turned out at the Center Fire House for coffee and bagels and picked up trash grabbers and bags, high-visibility vests, gloves, and instructions for assigned work areas.

Around noon, there was a celebration barbecue lunch at the Fire House with free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and water for all the volunteers, provided by the Fire Department.

Once again, this year the Lions had the support from the Fire Department providing food and cleanup, and for the first time, Kristina Lange organized help from The Group For The East End.

Below are photos of the happy Island morning, all photos by Don D’Amato, except where noted.

(Credit: Barbara Marshall)

