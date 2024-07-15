Daily Update: Battle with a broom

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

Here are the headlines for July 15, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Battle with a broom

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Local boat builder crafts his own retirement gift

Board eyes fixes at busy Mattituck intersection

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town asks court to shut down Scott’s Pointe

NORTHFORKER

Croissants and coffee galore as Pip’s Café & Provisions opens in Greenport

SOUTHFORKER

Love Binetti breaks out in Sag Harbor with its own brick-and-mortar mainstay

