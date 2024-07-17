Featured Story

Menantic Yacht Club report: Give us a break, Mother Nature

By Robert Harris

Some of the Menantic Yacht Club fleet waiting for a start in West Neck Harbor on a day of very light winds. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

Sailors are always dependent on the weather, and Mother Nature has not been kind to the Menantic Yacht Club so far this season.

A storm during Week One forced the MYC to abandon the fifth race and head to shore.  Last week’s lack of wind only allowed for three completed races. This past Sunday the MYC was only able to complete three races again, abandoning the fourth race because of lack of wind.

It was torturous; a cheer loud enough to be heard on the moon went up when the fourth race was abandoned. It was hot and a few people slid overboard to cool down during the afternoon.  

After the fourth race was abandoned, sailors started paddling to shore. Two sailors, Jonathon Brush and George Zinger, actually had paddles on board. The rest of us were using our hands. Luckily for me, my wife, Debbie, who was kayaking, paddled over and I stuck out my thumb. Using my sheet as a tow line, she started towing me. I sat back and relaxed.

Finally the wind picked up and we were all able to sail in — I’m sure Debbie was grateful that she didn’t have to row/tow me all the way in.

With that said, 28 sailors participated on Sunday and the competition was keen. Lee Montes joined us for the first time this season and placed first in two races and first overall, followed by Derek Webster with one first place finish and second overall. In third place was Caitlin Cummings, who sails a steady course. And in fourth place overall was John Modica, besting his brother Charlie, although Charlie would no doubt be quick to point out that overall on the season, Charlie is leading. 

What will be the outcome of this annual brotherly rivalry? Stay tuned. Peter Beardsley had given Tom McMahon some lessons and his improvement was evident on Sunday.

Betsy Colby ran the races on Sunday. Her trusty crew of Amy Cococcia, Rita Gates and newbie on the Racing Committee Kate Duff, did a great job under trying conditions. Thank you, all.

Matt Fox captained the mark boat along with Ben Gonzales. They basically had an easy afternoon. Matt mentioned that he had to dive overboard to unclip Tom’s boat from its mooring in order to take the boat out because his arms are just not long enough. Thanks, guys.

Betty Bishop and Dave Daly shared chase boat duties. They had the brilliant idea to attach a beach umbrella to the console of Charlie’s inflatable for shade, and they also spent some time cooling off in the water. Thanks to both of you. Betty is … um … jumping ship next week for a trip to Martha’s Vineyard. Have fun, we’ll miss you.

Next week the MYC is hosting the Shelter Island Yacht Club in a series of team races in West Neck Harbor that will be called the Island Cup. It will be a fun, casual get-to-know each other competition starting at 4 p.m., after MYC’s  regular racing, which the SIYC is also invited to join.

There will be a Red team and a Blue team, with three sailors from each club competing on each team. There will be three races for each team.

It should be a lot of fun and we’re hoping for a good turnout. The winning yacht club gets to take home bragging rights and a cheap bottle of champagne. Rumor has it that Amanda Clark will be on the SIYC team. Come out and cheer for your team.

The awards presentation for the Island Cup will take place this coming Sunday at the after-race party to be hosted by Eric and Jill Ryan. The MYC sailors and volunteers know what to bring.

We are a very congenial family-friendly club, open to all. We may not have a clubhouse, but the sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome.

Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, and be sure to bring your life jacket. Non-sailors are also welcome to assist with the Race Committee boat and the stake boat.

You can get more information about the MYC at the MYC Facebook page: Menantic Yacht Club, or from Bob Harris at [email protected]. Steve and Melissa Shepstone have a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis. Contact Ellen Leonforte at 914-450-1450 or [email protected] to reserve your boat.

Results:

Sailor                            Pts     Place

Lee Montes                  5                1               

Derek Webster             6                2

Caitlin Cummings         10             3

John Modica                  14             4

Peter Beardsley             18             5

Charlie Modica               20             6

Linda Gibbs                     21             7

Joan Butler                      22             8

Paul Zinger                      27             9

Alicia Rojas                      35             10

Rich Prieto                        35             11

Denise Fenchel                36             12

Tom McMahon                 37             13

Rachel Beardsley             43             14

Jodi Sisley                         44             15

Eugene Van Rynbach      47             16

Jonathan Brush                51             17

George Zinger                  56             18

Will Lehr                             57             19

Bob Harris                          60             20

Ellen Leonforte                   61             21

Bill Martens                         63             22

Mary Vetri                            70             23

John Colby                           71             24

Ed Kiaer                               72             25

Elizabeth Cummings
and Vincent Gatto              81             26

Brett Mintz                           81             27

Sharon Wicks                      86             28

