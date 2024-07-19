Pastor Steve is guest speaker at Volunteer Sunday

Shelter Island’s Union Chapel in the Grove. (Reporter file photo)

Union Chapel in the Grove recognizes the important work of the Shelter Island Food Pantry on Volunteer

Sunday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m. The inter-faith service will take place outdoors in our shady grove.

Rev. Stephen Adkison — “Pastor Steve” — of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, will preach about,“Are You Being Served?”

Carrie Wood, director of the Food Pantry, will do a short presentation

and baritone Thomas Milton will provide the music. Stars Café caters the outdoor reception.

The Shelter Island Food Pantry — although a separate entity from the Presbyterian Church — is housed in and offers its services at the church.

Led by Ms. Wood, volunteers enable Islanders who have food insecurity to get what they need without questions.

During the summer months, the Food Pantry receives special donations of fresh vegetables from Sylvester Manor. Throughout the year, donations made by individuals, groups and Island churches fund the purchase of staples and fresh food.

The Food Pantry is open two days a week, on Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m., and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The National Honor Society at the Shelter Island School hosts the annual Souper Bowl of Caring every February. Donations gathered by the students total from 300 to 1,000 items; at the end of the campaign, the students help to stock the pantry shelves.

At Thanksgiving, the Food Pantry and the All-Faith Youth Group sponsor, “Everything but the Turkey.” Student

volunteers assemble and distribute more than 30 Thanksgiving dinners that don’t include the turkey, but include everything families need for the feast, with IGA gift cards, too.

Pastor Steve grew up in Russellville, Ark. He graduated from Arkansas Tech University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in speech and theater; earned a Master of Divinity degree from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena.

He has served churches in Ft. Myers Beach, Indiana, Missouri and his home state.

He is married to Amy Taylor Adkison; they share three children: Hannah, April and Taylor.

Pastor Steve is a clinically trained therapist, offering counseling in a pastoral setting to parishioners and other Islanders. It’s more of a journey, he said, as he “walks alongside,” the other person, rather than just spouting lessons and advice. An active parishioner spoke of his sermons as “enlightening. He plants seeds of wisdom in our minds on Sundays that blossom during the weeks to come.”

Baritone Thomas Milton is cantor at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. He has been a featured soloist at Union Chapel and Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and has performed throughout the East End, singing with the Perlman Music Pro-

gram, Shelter Island Community Chorus, Choral Society of the Hamptons and Peconic Bay Masterworks Choir.

Though not required, a non-perishable item would be appreciated as donation to the Food Pantry.

Please bring a chair for the outdoor service.

In case of inclement weather, the service will move indoors.

Next Sunday will be Choir Sunday. The choir will sing “O Come and Sing to the Lord” by Milburn Price. Rehearsal is at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27.

All singers are welcome.