Shakespeare returns to Sylvester Manor

REPORTER FILE PHOTO | A Shakespeare performance on the lawn at Sylvester Manor.

On Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28, Robin Aren Productions will present Shakespeare’s most musical play, “As You Like It,” utilizing the exterior of the Sylvester Manor house and the grounds re-imagined as the Forest of Arden. The cast, composed of local and New York City actors, is directed by Bay Street’s Allen O’Reilly – an Island resident. Bring the family and a picnic and enjoy a magical evening of outdoor theater at the Island’s iconic Sylvester Manor.

The play begins at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Seating is outdoors on the lawn so please bring a blanket or beach chair. You are welcome to enjoy your own picnic/BYOB. Bug repellent and comfortable shoes are recommended.

In the event of inclement weather, the performance will take place in the auditorium at the Shelter Island School. Seating will be first come, first served.

Tickets are $30 per person; children 10 and under are free. For tickets, visit sylvestermanor.org/event/shakespeare-at-the-manor/