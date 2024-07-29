Hit-and-run, arrest for driving while impaired

(Credit: Reporter file))

On July 27, at 2:30 p.m., the Shelter Island Police Department responded to a hit-and-run involving a motorist and a bicyclist.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jane E. Aterno, 65, of Port Washington.

Police reported that the cyclist received first aid at the scene. Ms. Aterno returned to the scene shortly after the incident and showed signs of impairment.

After further investigation, Ms. Aterno was arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired, processed, and released with a Desk Appearance Ticket to appear in court at a later date.