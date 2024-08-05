Dory owner says business will reopen

Jack Kiffer, at The Dory several years ago. (Credit: Richard Lomusico)

The Dory is going to reopen, according to long-time proprietor Jack Kiffer, but no one is saying when that might happen, or who would be running the Bridge Street business.

The bar and restaurant has been closed by a fire caused by faulty electrical work since August 2021.

What’s known currently is the Building Department has issued a permit for structural repairs, including damage to the building resulting from the fire, according to Senior Building Inspector Reed Karen.

In addition, an electric inspector is in charge of determining what remediation needs to take place. The inspector, the same person who wrote violations on the electrical condition of the building in 2021, is now charged with determining what will be required to ensure the repairs required are in line with state code. Mr. Karen said his department is charged with enforcing State building codes.

In a telephone interview Sunday night, Mr. Kiffer acknowledged it’s going to take awhile. “There’s a lot of work to be done,” he said.

As for plans for The Dory’s operation, Mr. Kiffer isn’t saying. He said he wants to retire, implying that would not necessarily be on Shelter Island.

At the same time, in a reference to who would be running the business, he said only, “I might work with him” for awhile, without identifying who the operator would be and whether that person would be a proprietor of a business Mr. Kiffer continues to own or would be a new owner.

That brings into question an agreement he and Milen Planas, who worked at The Dory years ago, signed in 2009. The agreement provided that Ms. Planas was entitled to 49% of the ownership and, if The Dory were to be sold, her interest in the deal would jump to 50%. It further provided that if either partner were to die, the other would own 100% of The Dory.

In June, she sought assistance from Town officials asserting her ownership rights and that she wants the building brought up to code. In response to Ms. Planas’ request, Building Inspector Karen said he would need proof of a majority of the ownership to issue any permits.

Currently, only Mr. Kiffer has a majority ownership, holding 51% of the business in his name.

Since the fire in 2021, Mr. Kiffer has tried to sell The Dory, but no deal has been consummated.

Ms. Planas has asserted her 49% ownership several times, and is again indicating she is going to sue Mr. Kiffer to keep him from transferring ownership of The Dory without her agreement, as provided in their contract.

She has said she would like to operate a renovated Dory or, failing that, provide space in a renovated building for another business.