Learning about safe opioid use: Town hosts lunch to inform seniors

Social work intern Reggie Johnson presents information on avoiding opioid abuse to seniors at the luncheon sponsored by the Town. (Credit: Kelly Brochu)

According to the American Medical Association, “We need physicians, policymakers, payers, and communities working together to remove barriers, expand treatment, and respond quickly to new [and existing opioid] threats. Every patient deserves care without stigma and without delay.”

In a concerted effort to inform and protect its citizens from the dangers of opioid misuse and abuse, on Thursday, April 23, the Town of Shelter Island — including the Police Department, the Senior Center, and both Recreation and Social Work Departments, invited Island senior citizens to a “Lunch and Learn” presentation about opioid awareness, held at the Community Center.

The food for thought provided was at least as nutritious as the delicious luncheon, prepared by Island eateries Slice and Stars. In his opening remarks, host Sergeant Anthony Rando said in part: “This event is truly a team effort. It is a collaboration between the Police Department, our Senior Center led by Kelly Brochu, the Recreation Department with Bethany Ortmann, and our Town Social Department led by Alexandra Hakim. We are grateful to come together as a community around this issue. Today is about awareness, but more importantly — it is about people. It’s about understanding what others may be going through, reducing stigma, and making sure that anyone who needs help knows they’re not alone.”

Sergeant Rando went on to mention that the event had been funded by the Opioid Settlement Program “that were secured through national settlements and are specifically designated for prevention, education, treatment and recovery” from opioid abuse and addiction. He also highlighted another very practical purpose for the event: “One of the simplest ways to prevent misuse is making sure unused or expired medications are properly disposed of.” To encourage that safe disposal, all luncheon attendees received Deterra disposable bags for that purpose.

Sergeant Rando then introduced the first of three presenters, Reggie Johnson, an intern working with Ms. Hakim, and about to start a Masters in Social Work program at Plattsburgh University. The presenter reviewed the several mental health services the Town provides, as well as making available a handout that lists Senior health resources across the East End.

The second presenter was “Emily,” a former attorney and Family Court judge, who shared her moving personal experiences with opioid addiction later in life, and the journey to recovery she has made in the past several years.

The final presenter was Callie Adkins-Smith, a wellness professional and member of the Shelter Island Health and Wellness Committee, who pointed out specifically what is often overlooked: Effective non-opioid alternatives to reaching the ultimate goal of safe, successful pain management.

Ms. Adkins-Smith discussed possible undiscovered causes of pain that often have their roots in skeletal misalignment, and the misunderstandings that frequently surround the exercises that could alleviate that and/or other injuries. “For instance,” she said, “we start off immediately over-doing an exercise program, cause ourselves further pain, and then blame the exercise.” She also pointed out the benefits of “breath work,” considering that our breathing is directly connected to our nervous system, often the core cause of our pain.

Several audience members found it refreshing to be provided with such a comprehensive range of perspectives, not to mention important information, in such a comparatively brief and enjoyable event.

“We’re encouraged by some movement at the national level,” Sergeant Rando, said. “Across the country, we are beginning to see a downward trend in opioid overdose deaths. That’s meaningful progress, but it doesn’t mean the work is done. It means what we’re doing matters, and we need to continue these efforts at the local level … If there’s one take-away from today, it’s this: There are options, there are resources, and there is support.”