Celebration of Life: Mollie Numark

A Celebration of Life for Mollie Fennell Numark, born on Dec. 24, 1931, in Blackpool, Lancashire, a seaside resort on the west coast of England, and who died peacefully at her home on Shelter Island on May 1, 2024, will be held on Saturday Aug. 24, 2024 at 2 Pp.m. at the Numark home, 156 N Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island N Y.

The family invites all who knew Mollie to join them to honor and remember the loving woman, mom, Nana, wife and friend she was. Interment will be held at the Shelter Island Cemetery.

Donations to honor the memory of Mollie Fennell Numark may be made to organizations dear to Mollie’s heart: the Shelter Island Library, P.O. Box 2016, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964; the Shelter Island Senior Center, 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964; or the East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, West Hampton Beach, N.Y. 11978.

See: “A Dancer’s Life: Mollie Fennell Numark” — johnhemmerarchive.org)