Championships at Shelter Island Country Club

Harrison Holmes hitting an approach shot onto the seventh green at the Goat Hill course. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

The Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) recently wrapped up its annual Club Championships, after multiple weeks of intense competition.

Taking place from Saturday, July 20, and concluding on Sunday, Aug. 11, members were divided into six different flights, organized by handicap.

In the Men’s Championship flight, defending champion John Brownlie faced off against Harrison Holmes, who took an early lead, 6 holes up through 7 holes. John came back fighting, but Harrison won on the 29th hole.

The Women’s Championship flight featured defending champion Julia Best, who faced Casey Hannabury. Julia took an early lead, going 2 up through the first 9 holes, and secured her victory on the 16th hole, successfully defending her title.

In the Men’s A Flight, Bruce Taplin defeated Jim Buckland. While in the Women’s A Flight, Ann Beckwith faced Lynn Edwards; Lynn managed to clinch the win after 20 holes.

The Men’s B Flight featured George Goodleaf defeating Brett Surerus after 17 holes.

Ginny Gibbs competed against Linda Kraus for the Women’s B Flight. Both women were first-time flight golfers with Linda claiming her first championship after the 14th hole.

Congratulations to all the champions and participants who made this year’s club championship a memorable event!