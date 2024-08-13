2024 Shelter Island Snapper Derby announced: Lions event for fun and fundraising

A trophy snapper from a past Derby (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Get your favorite fishing rod or paint set and join this year’s Shelter Island Snapper Derby, organized by the Shelter Island Lions Club.

This year the event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31. The fishing derby is open to all kids 14 and under. Fishing begins early, but the weigh-in for the biggest snappers, bluefish and most caught (and released) will be at 4 p.m. at the tent set up near Town Hall.

There will also be a contest and prizes for the top three logos entered in the poster contest. The rules can be found at shelterislandsnapperderby.org/

Each fish entry will be cooked up by a Lions chef just before the awards are announced at 5 p.m. T-shirts and refreshments, including pizza, popcorn, Italian ices, and bottled water will be free for all contestants, as well as available for others at a nominal cost.

(Courtesy photo)

All funds raised through donations and sponsorships will support the Lions Club Foundation, which gives throughout the year to the elderly, ill and families in need of assistance. The Lions assist with the payment of home utilities, groceries, medicine, medical equipment, or other family necessities.

Hooked for life. A proud, first-time participant in the Snapper Derby from several years ago. (Credit: Reporter file)

College and trade school scholarships, youth programs and community activities are also funded by the money raised at the Snapper Derby.

All contributions will be gratefully accepted. T-Shirt sponsorships start at $250 and must be received by Aug. 23 to be listed on the back of the T-shirts. Electronic donations should be sent to: Snapperderby.shelterislandlions.org … mailed donations should be checks made out to Shelter Island Lions Club and mailed to: Binder Pools, PO Box 1960, Shelter Island, 11964.

This is a whole community event that has become an Island hallmark. It is an opportunity to enjoy a day with family and friends as well as a great opportunity to give to an Islandwide worthy cause. So please give generously.