Shelter Island Menantic Yacht Club Olympics

The Menantic Yacht Club racing in West Neck harbor on Sunday. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

The Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) had a full day of activities this past Sunday.

I know I mention Mother Nature from time to time, and that she has not been particularly kind to the MYC this summer, but on Sunday she changed her tune. Not only did we complete six Sunfish races, we also managed to hold the MYC’s own form of Olympics, the LYCE/MYCE (Ladies’ Yacht Club/Mens Yacht Club) annual shore event that we were unable to hold last year.

For a couple of days prior to Sunday the wind was forecast to blow at a howling 3 knots gusting to maybe 6 knots for Sunday.

As good Boy Scouts do, I was prepared this week for the light wind and prior to racing put a paddle in my boat. On these light wind days you never know what you will need to propel your boat. I should clarify that it was to be used only after racing for the trip back to shore. It’s much easier than paddling by hand or using your dagger board. Luckily the wind held up all afternoon.

The light wind did not dampen the competition at all, and in fact there were two different competitions going on. The leaders, Eric Ryan, Lee Montes, Paul Zinger and Peter Beardsley were trading leadership positions all afternoon.

Even though Lee and Peter each placed first in two races while Eric placed first in only one race, Eric was consistent throughout the afternoon and placed first overall. At the back of the fleet Jodi Sisely, John Colby and Elizabeth Cummings had their own battle going on, which Jodi won by a hair. Congrats to Rachel Beardsley who placed first in one race for the first time since racing with the MYC.

The windward and leeward mark roundings were a bit crowded, with some bumping going on, which should never happen. At times there were three or four boats crowed around the marks all overlapping, which means that the most leeward boat has rights and all the other boats to windward must give that boat room to round the mark, hence some yelling, “Give me room.”

Also, one sailor, who shall remain nameless, was barging into people, not giving boats on starboard the right of way and causing other sailors to tack out of his way when they had the right of way. I think you know who you are. Stop it.

Jonathan and Anita Brush hosted an after-race party with great pizza supplied by Slice, and plenty of sides and desserts supplied by MYC members.

The night was perfect and the setting was spectacular for the LYCE/MYCE games, consisting of corn hole tossing, hitting a croquette ball through a wicket, guessing the amount of change in a jar, golf putting on even ground instead of over an obstacle course of tree roots and fallen branches as in years past, and a ring toss.

The competition was friendly but intense, and everyone really got into it, especially 8-year-old Nate Sloan, Alicia Rojas’s son, and his 9-year-old friend Jake Saladino. In fact, they did quite well in the competition, but the results will not be announced until the final awards banquet when the MYC gathers for the awarding of trophies and the final barbecue of the season.

Betsy Colby ran the races as usual, along with her crew of Marian Thomsen, Deborah Mintz and Amy Cococcia. She was able to run all six races, but not without some drama.

The Menantic Yacht Club’ Race Committee: From left, Betsy Colby, Marian Thomsen, Amy Cococcia and Deborah Mintz at the stern of Jonathan Brush’s boat that he loans to the Committee each week. (Credit: Betty Bishop)

The pin end of the line was so jammed Betsy couldn’t see all the boats that may have been over early, so she positioned the stake boat at the pin end of the start line in order to observe the complete start. There was one stopped race and one general recall which prompted the one minute rule flag to fly. Good job all, and many thanks.

Betty Bishop captained the stake boat, crewed by Dave Daly. Stake boat regular Ben Gonzales has been sidelined for the season, but is recovering nicely. Ben expects to resume crewing next year. It was good seeing you at the party on Sunday, Ben. Thanks, guys.

Matt Fox captained the mark boat along with Peter Zahn and Sharon Wicks. Sharon said she enjoyed watching her daughters Caitlin and Elizabeth Cummings sail. Many thanks to all of you.

We are a very congenial family-friendly club, open to all. We may not have a clubhouse, but the sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun.

All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, and be sure to bring your life jacket. Non-sailors are also welcome to assist with the Race Committee boat and the stake boat. You can get more information about the MYC at the Facebook page: Menantic Yacht Club, or from Bob Harris at [email protected] or 505-235-5844. Steve and Melissa Shepstone have a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis.

Contact Melissa at 203-206-1745 or [email protected] to reserve your boat.

See you on the water!

Results: PTS Place

Eric Ryan 15 1

Lee Montes 20 2

Paul Zinger 24 3

Peter Beardsley 26 4

Rachel Beardsley 47 5

Joan Butler 47 6

Caitlin Cummings 48 7

Bob Harris 50 8

John Modica 57 9

Alicia Rojas 57 10

Linda Gibbs 60 11

Denise Fenchel 67 12

Eugene Van Rynbach 80 13

Will Lehr 82 14

Jonathan Brush 83 15

Kate Duff 92 16

Ellen Leonforte 94 17

Tom McMahon 102 18

Jodi Sisley 106 19

Doug Kadlec 113 20

John Colby 123 21

Elizabeth Cummings 126 22