Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 14, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Dexton Cummings of Queens was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign at West Neck Road on Aug. 3. Jonas Leon of Brooklyn was ticketed on Aug. 4 for failing to stop his bicycle at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

On Aug. 5, Diana Lawrence of Naples, Fla. was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way on Dinah Rock Road. Motorcycle rider Athanasios Gkouvitsas of Flushing was ticketed on North Ferry Road on the 5th for unlicensed operation of a vehicle and for not wearing an approved protective helmet.

On Aug. 6, Mario Rene Roche Ruiz of Riverhead was given a summons on Grand Avenue for operating as a junior licensed driver without having a fully licensed adult supervising.

Diego Guzman Cabrera of Shelter Island was ticketed on Aug. 8 on South Midway Road for unregistered operation and having inadequate or no stop lamps.

BAY CONSTABLES

David J. Mauro of Scottsdale, Ariz. was given a summons for operating an unregistered vessel on Aug. 3 by the entrance to Coecles Harbor.

Ellen Jaffe of Greenport was ticketed on Aug. 4 in the waters off The Pridwin for having insufficient personal flotation devices.

Lawrence J. Wirtschafter of Miami, Fla. was ticketed on Aug. 5 for reckless operation in the South Ferry Channel.

Responding to a report of three boats tubing recklessly in waters between Crescent Beach and The Pridwin on Aug. 2, bay constables observed the boats after sunset make one pass each and depart to the northeast. Extra patrols were planned for the next day.

Two vessels were stopped in the Crescent Beach-Pridwin area on Aug. 3 for not displaying registration; both had the sticker but had not affixed them.

Six vessels were advised to move to designated anchorage areas in Coecles Harbor on the 3rd and complied. Warnings were issued to the operator of a vessel towing tubers without an observer, as well as no sounding device and no boater’s safety certificate.

Warnings were issued on Aug. 5 to jet ski operation in West Neck Harbor for no safety certificates.

ACCIDENTS

Gail Palminteri reported an accident to police on July 18, when her vehicle was being directed onto a South Ferry boat and struck the side of the boat. Damage to her vehicle was over $1,000; there was no damage to the ferry. The driver said the accident was the fault of a crew member’s directions. Police were unable to substantiate the statement since the accident had happened the day before and the driver had left the scene,

On Aug. 2, Lenny Pereira of Brooklyn told police he was backing out of a space on West Neck Road when his vehicle struck a large rock, causing over $1,000 in damage to his car.

On that date, Christopher Calloway was backing out of a parking space on Jaspa Road when his vehicle struck a parked car belonging to Peter Farrell of Smithtown, causing over $1,000 in damage. A car backed into a Vespa in Menantic on Aug. 2, causing over $1,000 in damage.

On Aug. 3, Margaret T. Mahony of Fort Salonga, N.Y. reversed her vehicle into a parked car belonging to Stephen Lenox of Shelter Island, on Prospect Avenue. The driver left the scene, and when located, told the police she had sustained a leg injury and went home quickly to take care of it. Both cars sustained damage in excess of $1,000.

On the 4th, Miranda Beckford of San Diego, Calif. was driving a pickup truck on Cartwright Road and was turning onto Emerson Place when passenger Tyler Clark fell off the truck’s tailgate. Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the injured passenger to Southampton Hospital.

On Aug. 5, Stuart Parr of Shelter Island told police he struck a deer on Cartwright Road. Damage to the vehicle was minor; the Shelter Island Highway Department was notified to remove the deer.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported on Aug. 2 seeing a woman shaking a baby in a stroller in West Neck. Police interviewed the person and observed the baby showed no signs of injury or distress. A relative was advised of the incident.

A caller requested a speed sign in the area of Brander Parkway and Peconic Avenue on Aug. 2. The caller was advised there would be extra patrols and a supervisor would be notified of the request.

On that date, a West Neck caller reported an angry man yelling and cursing at him to move his tent and vehicle out of a fire zone.

A possible scheme to defraud was reported in the Heights on that date; a caller purported to be collecting a fireworks donation was not connected to the organization.

Police responded to a caller in the Heights on Aug. 3 reporting a hissing noise from under a bed; static from a nearby radio was found to be the cause.

A group of intoxicated persons were reported knocking down signs in West Neck on the 4th; upon arrival officers observed multiple intoxicated persons leaving the area in taxis.

Radar enforcement was conducted in Cartwright on Aug. 6 and the Center on Aug. 8. Police investigated reported fraudulent credit card charges on Aug. 8 for lodging at The Pridwin hotel.

In other reports: police conducted traffic duty for the ferry line; escorted females unable to get a taxi from the South Ferry to their residence; notified PSEG of a downed pole and transformer; assisted with fingerprinting; submitted reports to the county; assisted with entry to a locked vehicle; resolved a dispute over installing a fence on a property line; performed court duty; and provided a lift assist.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to a painted turtle that had been hit by a vehicle on the North Ferry line on Aug. 2 and transported the animal off-Island for humane euthanasia.

The beaches were patrolled for dogs on Aug. 2 and 3.

The ACO returned a dog found in the Heights on Aug. 3 to its owner. The ACO recognized a dog reported at large in the Center that day and brought him home.

The ACO responded to an osprey in distress in Sliver Beach on Aug. 7; she moved the bird from the front to the backyard away from the roadway.

A box turtle hit by a vehicle in South Ferry Hills on Aug. 7 was taken to Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons for care. That day, the ACO rescued three juvenile raccoons in the road just past Second Bridge and brought them to an animal rescue center.

On Aug. 8, the ACO removed a nest of mice found in a vehicle being detailed in the Center. She brought a rabbit attacked in Montclair by a dog that day to a rehabilitator for care.

ALARMS

A fire alarm in the Center was activated by burning food on Aug. 2. Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded and confirmed there was no problem.

On that date a residential alarm in West Neck was found to be a false alarm.

On the 3rd a smoke detector activation in the Center was found by police and the SIFD to be a false alarm.

A grease flare-up in a Center kitchen caused an alarm activation on the 3rd; the SIFD was on the scene to confirm there was no emergency.

A fire alarm in the Heights on the 4th was found to be caused by steam from a shower. A fire alarm in the Center that day was false, the SIFD confirmed.

Excess smoke on the 5th from a fire built in the main fireplace at The Pridwin caused an alarm to be activated; the SIFD confirmed there was no emergency.

On Aug. 6, police and the SIFD responded to a Center fire caused by construction debris; the fire was extinguished. On the 8th, a carbon monoxide alarm in Harbor View was found to be false.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6 and 8, transporting 10 patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Patients were transported to Southampton Hospital on Aug. 4, 5, and 8. SIEMS responded on Aug. 6 to a person who refused transport.

PARKING TICKETS

Officers issued four parking tickets this week.