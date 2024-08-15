An Island cruise in aid of veterans: Annual fundraiser for Strongpoint Theinert Ranch

The sunset ferry cruise from a few years ago during the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund Annual Benefit. Sign on for this year’s outing. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The annual fundraising cruise aboard the 1st.Lt. Joe Theinert vessel belonging to the South Ferry Company is to be held Saturday, Sept. 14, with goal of raising $25,000 to support the program at the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in Magdalena, N.M.

To register for the ferry cruise, which can accommodate up to 200 people, or to contribute to the ongoing mission of the ranch, visit strongpointtheinert.org.

The ranch, on land donated by 1st Lt. Joseph Theinert’s family, was developed as a tribute to him. Lt. Theinert was killed in Afghanistan on June 4, 2010. The ranch provides a retreat for veterans, active service members, and Gold Star families who have lost relatives in service to their country.

Through therapeutic retreats, the program has served a restorative function to those who participate in its programs, many of which are staffed by volunteers.

Lt. Theinert dedicated his life to serving others and the family is grateful to be able to continue that tradition in his honor, his brother, “Jimbo” Theinert said.

As the ranch has grown and its programs have expanded, so too has the need for increased financial assistance, he said. To continue and expand its mission, the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch program, functioning as a 501(c)3 enabling contributions to be tax-deductible, is seeking to raise $25,000 from sponsors and contributors who join the annual South Ferry cruise, as well as greater sponsorship from companies and individuals who can provide more funding.

“We are looking for corporate and individual sponsors to help us reach our fundraising goals,” said Mr. Theinert, who is president of the foundation. “Any funds raised in excess of $25,000 will be allocated to future programming to continue our mission.”

He recounted a number of recent programs in the eight-year history of operations that have served ranch guests. The 2024 lineup alone has included six events:

• In April a four-day retreat for male veterans.

• At the end of May through the first few days of June a retreat for veteran artists.

• A five-day retreat for all veterans in June.

• At the end of July a five-day retreat for female veterans.

• A five-day retreat currently for military families.

• In late August a five-day retreat for all veterans.

At the 22nd retreat, military veterans who had participated in previous Strongpoint Theinert events were invited back for an annual staff development session.

“As our service members work to strengthen, transition and reconnect at Strong Theinert Ranch, we are honored to allow them to continue their therapeutic journey as peer facilitators,” Mr. Theinert said. Working alongside the growing team of mental health professionals, the facilitators created the 2024 sessions. He noted in February, during the ranch’s 21st and 22nd retreats, a team of 30 volunteers built a 1,364-square-foot “wellness deck.”

“Please consider making a tax-deductible donation today to honor our nation’s veterans, their service and sacrifice. We are in need of $75,000 to cover the costs of our 2024 therapeutic programs,” Mr. Theinert said.

