Mike Dunning is Shelter Island School’s Employee of Month

Mike Dunning was honored by the Shelter Island Board of Education for his services to the school and its students. (Credit: Julie Lane)

iMke Dunning is the man who oversees building maintenance and repairs as well as coordinating major projects. Just one example is his implementation of the Shelter Island School’s I/A septic system. And this year Mr. Dunning is coordinating the upgrade to the School District’s safety systems to protect students and staff.

For all of his efforts, he has been named April’s Employee of the Month.

“Mike is a wonderful employee and friend,” said Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D.

“He’s one of those people who has a great responsibility and yet I always know he is going to do an amazing job,” Mr. Doelger said. The building is always sparkling and projects he coordinates consistently come in on time, the superintendent said.

“He makes working at Shelter Island a wonderful place. We’re blessed to have Mike in the district.”

Board of Education President Kathleen Lynch said it’s no secret that she and Mr. Dunning have been lifelong friends. When some asked if that factor might affect their working together, she said knowing the kind of person he is, their friendship and working relationship are solid.

She said she knew Mr. Dunning would never do anything but his best and never put her in any kind of negative position. She points to a time a few years ago when the building’s heating system was not working correctly.

Without money in the budget to fix it immediately, Mr. Dunning came to the school every three hours around the clock to make necessary adjustments “without complaint and without looking for compensation,” Ms. Lynch said.

He has volunteered to coach for close to 20 years, working with Little League players, up through high school athletes, something he continues even though his own boys have graduated.

Board member Kate Rossi-Snook called Mr. Dunning the “Dad of the school.” If a problem arose, the Board knew Dad would fix it, she said.

He has the character of someone who is a Dad to all students in the building so “we never have to worry about them,” Ms. Rossi-Snook said.