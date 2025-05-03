Shelter Island bayman: Lower mooring rates for commercial fishermen

Bayman Bert Waife. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Commercial fisherman Bert Waife challenged the Town Board to take a second look at mooring rates that it raised with no exceptions for those whose living comes from surrounding waters.

At a recent meeting, the Town Board approved waiving parking fees for visitors to the Island who will be coming in September to participate in a sunfish regatta.

Why are you waiving fees for non-residents for the regatta, but failing to lower mooring rates for local baymen? Mr. Waife asked. The visitors are not residents and don’t pay taxes on Shelter Island, he said.

Mr. Waife said he made the request to the Town Board to revisit mooring fees a couple of months ago, but has had no response. Now he suggested a memo to be sent to the Waterways Management Advisory Council for its input, maintaining that one of the WMAC members had called the mooring fee structure “onerous.”

Depending on factors including boat sizes, the mooring rates cost $150 to $250 per mooring, Mr. Waife said. Many local commercial fishermen need several moorings for different purposes, he said.

Councilmen Albert Dickson and Benjamin Dyett supported waiving parking fees for regatta participants, while Councilman Gordon Gooding said the fee should be set at $5 per vehicle; Police Chief Jim Read opposed lowering the parking fees for that regatta.

Mr. Gooding asked what reduction Mr. Waife would request for commercial users seeking mooring permits. Mr. Waife said he would like to see a significant reduction of at least 35%, or maybe as much as 60%.

There was no response from any of the Board members.