Navigating safely: Understanding the State Safe Boating Course  

Last Tuesday and Wednesday evening I took the local version of the Safe Boating Course as provided here under the sponsorship of the Shelter Island Police Department (SIPD). Taught by two New York State certified safe boating instructors with ties to SIPD, I was impressed by not only the skill of the instructors but the fact that the enforcement agency for local boating offered a means for all boaters to come up to speed with necessary marine knowledge.

Several folks asked why I was in the class, given that my United States Coast Guard license affords an exemption. The class afforded an opportunity to refresh knowledge, but I was impressed that it was sponsored by the enforcement agency. Clearly, ensuring all boaters in the Shelter Island area are equipped with the needed marine knowledge is an admirable goal.

Having learned to sail in Northwest Harbor as a 9-year-old, followed by years of recreational and commercial boating activities along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, I might be tempted to think I’m pretty knowledgeable. Nonetheless, I often jump at the chance to attend any boating related training opportunity. The Shelter Island class was no exception. About 20 participants attended this session of the class.

New York State’s waterways offer a wealth of recreational opportunities, from leisurely cruises along the Hudson River to exhilarating days on the Great Lakes and serene paddling on countless inland lakes, to coastal experiences right here in local waters. To ensure these experiences remain safe and enjoyable for everyone, the State has implemented mandatory boating safety education. The New York State Safe Boating Course is a crucial step for all boaters, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate responsibly and confidently.

Who Needs the Course?

The requirements for completing a Safe Boating Course are being phased in under “Brianna’s Law.” As of Jan. 1, 2025, all operators of motorized vessels, regardless of age, are required to hold a valid boating safety certificate. This includes operators of personal watercraft (PWCs) like Jet Skis, for whom the requirement has been in place for all ages for some time.

Prior to 2025, the law incrementally required boating safety certificates for operators based on their birth year. However, with the full enactment of Brianna’s Law, this phased approach has culminated in a universal requirement for all motorboat operators. Individuals under the age of 10 are not permitted to operate a motorboat, and those aged 10 to 17 have specific restrictions unless they possess a boating safety certificate.

What Does the Course Cover?

The New York State Safe Boating Course is a comprehensive introduction to safe and responsible boating practices. Whether taken in a classroom or online, the curriculum is designed to provide boaters with essential knowledge, including:

• Boating Laws and Regulations: Understanding federal, state, and local regulations, including registration and titling requirements, navigation rules, and equipment mandates.

• Navigation: Learning about aids to navigation (buoys and markers), charts, and the use of GPS and other electronic navigation tools.

• Boat Operation: Covering basic boat handling skills, maneuvering, docking, and anchoring techniques.

• Safety Equipment: Identifying required and recommended safety equipment, such as personal flotation devices (PFDs), fire extinguishers, visual distress signals, and sound-producing devices, and understanding their proper use and maintenance.

• Emergency Procedures: Knowing how to respond to common boating emergencies, including capsizing, falls overboard, medical situations, and severe weather.

• Rules of the Road: Understanding and applying the rules for preventing collisions on the water.

• Environmental Awareness: Learning about the impact of boating on the marine environment and practicing responsible boating habits.

• Special Boating Activities: Addressing safety considerations specific to activities like waterskiing, tubing, and fishing.

• Personal Watercraft (PWC) Operation: Covering specific regulations and safe operating practices for PWCs.

• Fueling and Ventilation: Understanding safe fueling procedures and the importance of proper ventilation to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

• Accidents and Emergencies: Learning about common boating accidents, the causes, and how to prevent them, as well as procedures for reporting accidents.

How to Take the Course and Obtain Certification

• Classroom Courses: Conducted by certified instructors at locations throughout the state, often hosted by organizations like the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, America’s Boating Club, and private boating schools. These courses typically involve around eight hours of instruction. The Shelter Island course runs for about four hours on each of two evenings.

• Online Courses: Available through State-approved online providers, offering flexibility for learning at your own pace. These courses include interactive modules, quizzes, and all courses require a written final exam.

Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a temporary certificate. To obtain a permanent Boating Safety Certificate card, those who take an in-person course may need to pay a small fee to New York State Parks. Students who complete an online course typically have the fee for the permanent certificate included in the course cost.

New York State also offers the option to have a boating safety endorsement, indicated by an anchor icon, placed on your New York State driver’s license or other DMV-issued identification. This eliminates the need to carry the physical boating safety certificate.

Cost of the Course from a Private Provider

The cost of the New York State Safe Boating Course can vary depending on the provider and the format (classroom or online). For courses offered by private providers, the typical cost can range from $75 to $100 per person for in-person classes. Some private providers may offer discounts for groups or families.

Online courses offered by private companies also vary in price, often falling within a similar range of $30 to $60 as a base fee, potentially with additional charges for the permanent certificate. It’s advisable to check with individual providers about their specific pricing and what is included.

In keeping with the local enforcement agency’s mission to ensure educated and certified boaters, the only fee you’ll pay in Shelter Island’s Safe Boating Certification program is the $10 charge for your permanent certificate. The fact that SIPD offers the course at no charge should encourage all those on the water to take advantage of an excellent program.

Benefits of Completing the Safe Boating Course

Beyond fulfilling the legal requirements, taking a Safe Boating Course offers numerous benefits:

• Enhanced Safety: Equips boaters with crucial knowledge and skills to prevent accidents and respond effectively in emergencies.

• Increased Confidence: Provides boat operators with the assurance to manage their vessels competently and make informed decisions on the water.

• Potential Insurance Discounts: Many insurance companies offer discounts to boat owners who have completed a boating safety course.

• Greater Enjoyment: By promoting safety and responsible boating practices, the course contributes to a more enjoyable experience for all waterway users.

• Compliance with the Law: Ensures boaters are operating legally and avoid potential fines or penalties.

Whether you choose a classroom setting or the convenience of an online course, obtaining your Safe Boating Certificate is a responsible step towards making the most of your time on the water.

John Cronin, Shelter Island’s first Town engineer, has had a lengthy career as a North Ferry captain, operator of a river boat and tug in charter and tour service, and captain of a Maine Cat 41 sailing catamaran in charter service out of Dering Harbor.