Gov. Hochul announces $1.2 million investment to rebuild Greenport ice skating rink

Governor Kathy Hochul presents Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi a check for Greenport Ice Rink. (Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul courtesy photo)

With funds coming from the state, Islanders will be able once again to take their ice skates on the ferry to Greenport and have a twirl on the Front Street rink. Or just have an opportunity on a winter’s day to sip a hot chocolate and watch the skater making their rounds.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) this week announced a $1.2 million grant to the Village of Greenport to support the construction of a new outdoor ice rink at Mitchell Park, the village’s crown jewel of waterfront green space.

The ice-skating rink at Mitchell Park has not been operating regularly for years. The new rink, a permanent structure, will replace the village’s portable ice rink.

“This would be something that would be utilized as an ice rink during the winter, and then it would be open space during the summertime,” Mayor Kevin Stuessi said Wednesday evening. He said the village is aiming to open the new rink by 2026, Mitchell Park’s 25th anniversary.

The $1.2 million in state funding will contribute to the estimated $1.7 million total cost for the engineering and construction of the new ice rink, according to the mayor.

In addition to the ice rink, the Village of Greenport is undertaking several other infrastructure improvements at Mitchell Park and the nearby marina, including rebuilding the bulkhead, enhancing stormwater management systems, and adding ADA accessibility to the park’s historic walking paths.

Meanwhile, in June, the Greenport Rotary Club’s years-long campaign to relocate and revive Frank Field’s legendary Peconic County Miniature Railroad was realized, and in 2023 the village restored the carousel after lead paint was detected on the horses. The village’s skate park is also experiencing a renaissance.

“Everybody recognizes that it’s been a real loss for the village not having this ice rink downtown, which, back in the day, used to contribute a significant amount of visitation during the winter months,” Mr. Stuessi said.

He said that the village just received a $25,000 private donation towards the project.