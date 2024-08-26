Light and perfect for Shelter Island’s Menantic Yacht Club sailors

Menantic Yacht Club Sunfish ready to race in West Neck Harbor on Sunday, Aug. 25. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

Climate change has definitely played havoc with the Menantic Yacht Club’s schedule of Sunfish races this summer, but not so this past Sunday.

The weatherman’s prediction was for light and variable wind. In actuality, it was light, but perfect between 4 and 7 or 8 knots. All 22 sailors who participated enjoyed the day.

Two sailors, Charlie and John Modica notified me that they weren’t coming due to the light-wind forecast. Sailing in really light wind really isn’t fun, and John comes from Connecticut, an almost two- hour endeavor every Sunday. After reading this report, I’m sure that they will regret their decision, but I’m not rubbing it in.

Speaking of long distance, several other sailors come from off-Island and travel a long way to sail our incredible venue. Lee Montes comes from mid-island, traveling about two hours, and Peter Due sails his Sunfish over from near Cedar Point.

He said it took him two hours on Sunday and he arrived just in time to miss the first race. He did say that if the wind died down on his way home his wife would find him and tow him back in a power boat.

I would hate to think that he might be lost at sea.

The competition was pretty intense between the four leaders, but Paul Zinger took the day with four 1st place finishes and a total of 9 points on the day, 8 points better than the next closest sailor. The next three finishers were separated by only 5 points.

Lee Montes placed 2nd on the day with one 1st place finish and in 3rd place was Peter Beardsley with no firsts but consistent sailing. Joan Butler placed 4th and had one 1st place finish.

Several sailors were seen doing their penalty turns including yours truly. Alicia Rojas was on starboard tack and I thought that I could pass in front of her — I couldn’t. I apologize. Lee fouled me in one race and did his turn. Some sailors did not do theirs; you know who you are.

Betsy Colby ran the races, along with only one of her trusty crew, Amy Cococcia. She ran shorter courses and was able to get in all six normal races. After a general recall on the very first race, she flew the one-minute rule flag.

After flying this flag everyone stayed well back of the starting line because the penalty for crossing that line early is rather severe. Instead of just ducking back below the starting line if you are over early, you have to go around either the pin or the Race Committee boat, which really hurts. Good job all, and many thanks.

Betty Bishop captained the stake boat crewed by Denise Fenchel, who volunteered at the last minute because she likes heavier wind conditions. Little did she know that it was going to turn into a perfect wind day. Matt Fox captained the mark boat along with Marian Thomsen and Susie Masse. Marian filled in on mark boat instead of the Race Committee boat because we were short volunteers.

She did miss her buds though. All of our volunteers are versatile. Both Dave Daly and Ben Gonzales were out of commission but will return. They are both missed. Many thanks to all of you.

There is only one more week of racing, so let’s have a good turnout on the last day. Also, the MYC annual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Colby’s, just prior to the awards banquet. You know what to bring to the banquet.

We are a very congenial family-friendly club, open to all. We may not have a clubhouse, but the sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, and be sure to bring your life jacket.

Non-sailors are also welcome to assist with the Race Committee boat and the stake boat. You can get more information about the MYC at the Facebook page: Menantic Yacht Club, or from Bob Harris at [email protected] or 505-235-5844. Steve and Melissa Shepstone have a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis. Contact Melissa at 203-206-1745 or [email protected] to reserve your boat.

See you on the Water!

Results: Pts Place

Paul Zinger 9 1

Lee Montes 17 2

Peter Beardsley 20 3

Joan Butler 22 4

Caitlin Cummings 36 5

Rachel Beardsley 38 6

Ellen Leonforte 51 7

Alicia Rojas 66 8

Linda Gibbs 67 9

Will Lehr 67 10

Peter Due 68 11

Bob Harris 70 12

Peter Zahn 73 13

Tom McMahon 82 14

Rich Prieto 85 15

Bill Martens 92 16

Kate Duff 95 17

Jodi Sisley 96 18

Doug Kadlec 101 19

John Colby 115 20

Jonathan Brush 120 21

Sharon Wicks 130 22