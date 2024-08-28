Weather Service: More hot and humid weather for Shelter Island

Sun rising through mist. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The hot, sticky, unsettled weather has returned to Shelter Island.

Today, Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a partly sunny and hot day, with a high temperature reaching 88 degrees.

There’s a 30% chance of showers today, and thunderstorms are expected after 2 p.m., according to the NWS.

The winds will be from the southwest at 8 to 10 mph, bringing more sultry air to the Island.

Tonight, the NWS is forecasting a chance again of showers and thunderstorms, with a low temperature around 64 degrees.

The winds will be from the west at 5 to 8 mph, and after midnight will shift to the northeast.