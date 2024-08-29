Not to be missed for Shelter Island’s Labor Day weekend

A car wash at the school Saturday will mean kids can hit the road. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Car wash at school Saturday: Fundraiser for classes’ Disney trip

The Classes of 2029 and 2030 will be hosting a car wash at the Shelter Island School this Saturday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The rain date will be Sunday, Sept. 1.

Come over and get all the summer salt off your car while helping the students make their final push to raise money for their Disney trip.

Legion Post BBQ on Saturday: Tasty, friendly competition

Sweet smiles of a summer day. Fiancés Tom Spotteck and Amira Lisle were a popular station at the Legion Barbecue Cookoff from a couple years ago.. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

A Labor Day weekend event that has quickly become a popular tradition is the Mitchell Legion Post Barbecue Cook-off.

The 4th annual friendly competition to raise funds for Legion programs begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, on the Legion grounds. Tickets, $55 each, entitle holders to pulled pork, sides and soft drinks. It’s first come, first served for tastings of each team’s barbecue.

This year’s event will have a limit of 300 tickets. To reserve a ticket, email [email protected] or tickets may be purchased at the event.

Grab your snapper poles, Shelter Island Derby is this Saturday

Twin brothers Michael and Dennis Millott, fished with their father and grandfather at a past Snapper Derby. (Credit: Charity Robey)

There’s no better way to top off a happy summer on the Island than the annual Snapper Derby, organized by the Shelter Island Lions Club.

This year the event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The all-day fishing derby around Island waters is open to all kids 14 and under. One fish should be kept, the others released. All blue fishing must be west of Gardiners Island.

Fishing begins early but the weigh-in for the biggest snappers, bluefish and most caught (and released) will be at 4 p.m. at the tent set up near the Town Hall. There will also be a contest and prizes for the top three logos entered in the poster contest.

Each fish entry will be cooked up by a Lion’s chef, if you wish, just before the 5 p.m. awards are announced.

T-shirts and refreshments including pizza, popcorn, Italian ices, and bottled water will be free for all contestants, as well as available for others at a nominal cost.

The annual Snapper Derby logo design competition is held on the same day as the Snapper Derby. The winners will have their designs printed on the following year’s T-shirts that are handed out free to all participants.

(Courtesy photo)

Here’s how to get involved:

• Pick up your blank 4’x4’ board at Binder Pools, located just north of the Medical Center on route 114.

• Remember, parents, have a good time with your kids but they have to paint the design.

• Remember to paint your name on the back of the board so that the selection committee will know who to call at the awards ceremony.

• Voting is done by the Snapper Committee.

• To see previous designs and review rules, visit shelterislandsnapperderby.org/logo.html

• All funds raised through donations and sponsorships will support the Lions Club Foundation, which gives throughout the year to the elderly, sick and families in need of assistance.

The Lions assist with the payment of home utilities, groceries, medicine, medical equipment, or other family necessities.

College and trade school scholarships, youth programs and community activities are also funded by the money raised at the Snapper Derby.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, Sculpture at Sylvester Manor Tour

Dyed and embroidered rope installation by Kate Lawless at Shelter Manor, which is hosting a sculpture exhibition by artists from around the region. (Credit: Charity Robey)

10:30 a.m. -12 p.m. Free. Guided by curator Tom Cugliani. Visit sylvestermanor.org for info and registration.