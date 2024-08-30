Shelter Island Justice Court: August 31, 2024

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on June 3, 2024 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Juan M. Giraldo, parking violation, reduced from speeding 45 mph in a 25-mph zone, fined $200 plus $25.

Jonathan Pineda Luna, parking violation, reduced from speeding 40 mph in a 25-mph zone, $100 plus $25.

Daniel Schlaegel, parking violation, reduced from using a cellphone while driving, $125 plus $25.

Enrique C. Serrano Orellana, pedestrian crosswalk violation, reduced from speeding 55 mph in a 35-mph zone, $100.

Ten cases were dismissed to later dates in the court calendar at the request of defendants or their attorneys.

Charges against Lawrence Cacciatore on construction violations were dismissed on proof.