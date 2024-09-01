Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing to benefit charities

At last year’s event Carey family members surrounded the Carey Cup at the Winged Foot competition are from left, standing, Donald, Chris, Tom, Donald Jr., Paul, Bryan, Bryan Sr., Catherine, Hugh, Marianne, Thomas Hugh, Thomas, Michael, and Kevin Carey. Kneeling, Beth Carey Hanypsiak, Kate Carey and Helen Carey O’Neill. (Courtesy photo)

The Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing will return to Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on Monday, Sept. 16.

The tournament benefits local causes, including Our Lady of the Isle Parish Ministries, Fighting Chance and Island Gift of Life, as well as KiDS NEED MoRE Camp Adventure, which originated at Camp Quinipet.

The deadline for tee signs is Sept. 4. Golfers need to register by Sept. 9. For more information on sponsorships and participation, email [email protected] or phone 518-694-9237.