Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing to benefit charities
The Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing will return to Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on Monday, Sept. 16.
The tournament benefits local causes, including Our Lady of the Isle Parish Ministries, Fighting Chance and Island Gift of Life, as well as KiDS NEED MoRE Camp Adventure, which originated at Camp Quinipet.
The deadline for tee signs is Sept. 4. Golfers need to register by Sept. 9. For more information on sponsorships and participation, email [email protected] or phone 518-694-9237.