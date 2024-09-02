A day in the life of the Shelter Island Country Club at Goat Hill

Ground crew member Josh Leonardo after mowing te surrounding terrains at the Clubhouse (Jackson Rohrer photo)

Another chapter in our continuing series looking at the daily lives of Island institutions.

The Shelter Island Country Club (SICC), is an historic — 122 years and counting — 9-hole public golf course. The pro shop, open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., is an essential part of the club’s success.

Managing the usage of the course, supplying SICC logo merchandise to golfers, and maintaining the rest of the club’s amenities such as golf carts, rental sets, and the driving range, are just a few of the daily duties pro shop employees are tasked with.

I’ve worked all summer at the club and here’s what a day at Goat Hill was like on Thursday, Aug. 22.

7:30 a.m. Opening

On this Thursday Morning, I’m scheduled in the shop. It’s a quiet and beautiful summer morning. The early tasks include unlocking and preparing the golf carts and the rental clubs, as well as setting up the check-in computer and preparing the cash register, which is necessary to get ready for the first golfers.

7:45 a.m. First Golfers

Charlie Lenardi and Howard Johansen, both SICC members, are the first ones out on the tee, ready to get their round started.

8 a.m. Maintaining the Grounds

Over at the maintenance shed, Grounds Superintendent Brian Lechmanski and crew members Josh Leonardo and Matt Mortillo begin their day. “Thursdays are good work days because we get to make the course look as good as possible for the weekend rush,” Matt explained. “Today, we’re working on the clubhouse’s landscape and the tee boxes around the course, and the greens will be mowed tomorrow morning.”

9:30 a.m. Inventory Report

By mid-morning, nearly 30 golfers have checked in at the pro shop. It’s a slow day for the club, but typical for a weekday, which presents an opportunity to catch up on other tasks. The staff turns their attention to inventory, sorting through items like golf hats, polos, T-shirts, headcovers, and gloves. These popular items are nearly sold out since their last restock earlier in the summer. It’s time to prepare for a new order.

10:45 a.m. Cart Malfunction

The hilly terrain often leads to golf cart breakdowns. Today, cart 11 stopped running on the 7th fairway. Staff members towed the cart back to the maintenance shed, and the golfers were given a new cart.

Noon Shift Change

With the day starting to pick up, additional help is needed to manage the carts and other facilities. Henry Springer begins his shift working outside, while Laurie Eckardt takes over from me. During the shift change, the staff discuss the morning’s events and prepare for the rest of the day.

12:45 p.m. Picking the Range

So far, the pro shop has sold 12 buckets of range balls. The frequent use of range driving means it’s time to pick up the balls, which can be difficult, time-consuming work.

2 p.m. Inventory Order/Outing

As the maintenance crew finishes up their work and begins to head out, the pro shop staff submits a new order for logo hats, T-shirts, headcovers, and golf towels — as well as confirming a golf outing for 18 golfers in early September.

4:30 p.m. Cart Cleaning

With fewer golfers heading out as the day winds down, Henry shifts his focus to cleaning the carts, making sure they’re spotless and ready for the weekend rush. Inside the shop, things are starting to slow down, as the staff starts to get the club ready for the night.

6 p.m. Final Golfers Tee Off

Just before the cart rental cutoff, a group of 10 golfers arrive, looking to squeeze in a quick 9 holes before dusk.

7 p.m. Closing the Course

As the last of the golfers return, it’s time to close up for the night. Outside, Henry puts away the carts and tidies up the rental clubs for the next day. Inside, Laurie deposits the day’s earnings and locks up the merchandise and pro shop.

In total, the pro shop sent 90 golfers out on the course, a slow but productive day for the club. “Even though some days are slower than others, there’s always something to accomplish,” Laurie explained. “Such as ideas being shared to improve the SICC website, merchandising items in the pro shop, scheduling private events and tournaments, and how we can keep the overall relaxed and stress-free environment for everyone who comes to ‘play the goat.’ It’s very rewarding to continue on Goat Hill’s legacy and be able to keep the club open to the public for many more years to come.”