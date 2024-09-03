‘Electrifying’ pianist returns to the Island

Virtuoso pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner will perform in a Friends of Music concert Saturday. (Daria Acosta photo)

Shelter Island Friends of Music (SIFM) welcomes back award-winning pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Sanchez-Werner previously played for SIFM to a standing-room only crowd at the Presbyterian Church in February 2023.The brilliant virtuoso will perform the music of Chopin, Liszt, Beethoven and Gershwin.

At age 25, Sanchez-Werner won first prize in the 2022 Concert Artists Guild Competition. A true prodigy, the California native began performing regularly with orchestras at age 6.

He was the youngest person ever to be admitted to the Bachelor’s (14) and Master’s (18) degree programs at Juilliard. He also performed at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration. That year he was honored as a Gilmore Young Artist, awarded to the most promising American pianists of the new generation.

Mr. Sanchez-Werner has been lauded by the New York Times as “sensitive and lyrical, he was most impressive and supplied plenty of technique.” The San Francisco Chronicle called him “A gifted virtuoso … who brought out transparency and emotional intensity with tender aplomb. Finger-busting writing seemed not to daunt him in the slightest.”

And further, the Michigan Times described his performance as “poetic” and “electrifying,” with “earthy aggression balanced against elegant refinement. The mercurial moments made the sparkling wit even better.”

Admission is free; donations are appreciated. A reception with the musician will follow the concert.

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church is located at 32 North Ferry Road (Route 114). For more information, please visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.