Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Sept. 5, 2024

The Island’s weekly calendar

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. teeoff. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation:

Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary. org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. Community Center*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-7491059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 1111:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m. If you would like a ride to any programs,

please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 Awkward Art Party, 2:30 p.m. (10+) Library. Acrylic and watercolor paints provided so kids can paint to the best (and worst) of their abilities. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Silent Book Club, YA Edition, 4 p.m. (12+) Library. Quiet reading, then socializing and snacks. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 Story Thyme at Sylvester Manor Farm-stand,

10:30 a.m. (Ages 0-5). Join Sara for storytelling every Saturday. No registration required.

Dungeons and Dragons, 1 p.m. (grades 6+) Library. Adventuring onward. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 Bracelet Making, 2:30 p.m. (6+) Library. Beads and designs to make bracelets for yourself and a friend. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 Fairy Door Making, 2:30 p.m. (6+) Library. Paint beautiful, magical doors that lead to the realm of fairies Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 Friday Night Dialogue, CAST: A Safety Net for Islanders and Others, 7 p.m. Library Tent. Cathy Demeroto, Director of the Center for Advocacy/Support/Transformation will speak about the organization that assists hundredes of Islanders with nutrition, education, and much more. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane Guardianships and How to Avoid Them, 1 p.m. (Zoom) Attorney Britt Burner discusses the realities of having a court-appointed guardian. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 Shelter Island Book Club, 4:30 p.m. at the Historical Society. Darkness from William’s past causes a family rift. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Trucks and Trades Fair, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Shelter Island School Parking Lot/Grounds. $5 per person suggested admission donation.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 Mashomack Last Full Moon of Summer Walk, 7-8:30 p.m. A 1.5-mile hike along the Red Trail. Advance registration required at 631-749-4219 or MashomackPreserve@ tnc.org

TOWN MEETINGS

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

September 5, 1 – 3 p.m.

WQIAB

September 5, 6 – 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

September 9, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

WATERWAYS MANAGEMENT ADVISORY COUNCIL

September 9, 6 – 7 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

September 10, 1- 3 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

September 10, 7 – 9 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

September 12, 7 – 8:30 p.m.