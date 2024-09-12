Shelter Island comes together to remember 9/11

Lest we forget. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

All departments of Town government, along with the Police, Fire, Emergency Medical Services and Highway departments, American Legion veterans, Island clergy and many residents, gathered Wednesday at Shelter Island’s 9/11 memorial to remember the terrorist attack on America 23 years ago.

The memorial, standing in the field next to the Center Firehouse, is an iron girder from Ground Zero, its only adornment a brass Fire Department insignia and the number 343, a reference to the number of firefighters who died on 9/11.

Below are photos of the ceremonies by Adam Bundy.