Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: April 30, 2026

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Battle of the Books,3 p.m., Grades 6 – 8. Come to an interest meeting at the library about a reading competition.

Make a Flower Sign,All ages. Come to the library to pick up a kit.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

StoryCraft, 10:30 a.m., Library. (Ages 2 – 5) Story, songs and crafts.

TUESDAY, MAY 5

Storytime, 10 – 11 a.m., Library. (Ages 0 – 4) Join Ms. Mary for a fun story time where she will read new books and old favorites.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Introduction to Beekeeping, 3 p.m. Wildblossom Apiaries presentation at Nature Conservancy Mashomack Preserve.

Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m., Zoom. “Ordinary Grace.” Register at silibrary.org

MONDAY, MAY 4

Spice Club, Pick up take and make, dill. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, MAY 8

Book Talk & Signing, 4 p.m., Jeffrey Sussman, at St. Mary’s Church. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, May 5, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Conservation Advisory Council,Tuesday, May 5, 7 – 8 p.m.

WQIAB,

Thursday, May 7, 6 – 7 p.m.