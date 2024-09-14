Oysters R in season at the Shelter Island Historical Society: Popular event returns after five years

(Courtesy photo)

A lively feast at the Shelter Island Historical Society will celebrate the arrival of fall, when Oscar the Oyster takes center stage at the “Oysters ‘R’ Here!” event on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The fundraiser for the Historical Society features all-you-can-eat local oysters, beer, wine, soft drinks and charcuterie.

An artifact from when Shelter Island was a key player in the oyster industry of the east coast. (Credit: Katherine Schroeder)

Enjoy live music, a tempting array of silent auction and raffle items, along with a special souvenir glass. (Oscar, by the way, is the mascot of the original 1950s Shelter Island Oyster Factory — an important part of the Island’s history — and a symbol of some of the best oysters grown on the East End.)

The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m., under a tent on the Historical Society lawn, 16 South Ferry Road.

Purchase your tickets at the History Center during opening hours, Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; at the Havens Farmers Market on Saturdays; or online anytime at: https://shelterislandhistorical.networkforgood.com/events/74972-oysters-r-here.