Shelter Island Reporter photo quiz: Where is that? May 3, 2025

Can you ID the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Last week’s photo (see below) was no mystery to Rich Surozenski, Carleen Washington and Terry Fokine, who all recognized the view from Shell Beach of Wades Beach across the water.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Ed Hydeman and Roger McKeon added some information about the photo. Roger wrote that the image also contained “the memorial sun on a post on the tip of Shell Beach,” and Ed filled in more info by writing: “A memorial at the very end of Shell Beach for Renee Robinson’s son, Christian Napolitano.”

And Marie Sweeney wrote to us: “For once I know what the photo in the Reporter is. It is a sign at the end of Shell Beach honoring a young man who passed away a few years ago. It is beautiful.”

Christian died Friday, May 10, 2024, from injuries sustained when hit by a car on Thursday, April 25. He was 31 years old.

As an organ donor he was able to sustain the lives of eight other people. Funeral Services were held on May 18 at Shell Beach. And the family placed the image of the sun in his memory.

“Christian’s passion for life … and his ability to shine a light on all those he encountered, made Christian the amazing individual we all knew and loved,” his family said.