Soloviev’s not selling Jack’s Marine: Reopening planned in spring

Jack’s Marine on Bridge Street. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

When Jack’s Marine appeared to be emptying out its Bridge Street store this weekend, putting up for sale much of what was left of its merchandise, speculation among Islanders was that the Soloviev Group was selling the store purchased from Mike and Camille Anglin in late 2021.

Not the case, according to Hayden Soloviev, who has been overseeing the properties purchased by the Group when his mother, Stacey Soloviev, was handling the Island acquisitions.

“We’re selling off a lot of our old inventory in the store that we don’t have a use for anymore,” Mr. Soloviev said. “The property will remain under the Soloviev Group.”

Similar rumors surfaced last March about the possible sale by the Group of the Chequit and possibly the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy and Jack’s Marine.

Mr. Soloviev said then the Group was looking to upgrade, not sell any of the properties.

At that time, Mr. Soloviev called the rumors “unequivocally false” and said he was surprised to have heard the rumors a few weeks earlier.

He said the Soloviev Group put “much effort into improving the conditions” of the properties and we plan, just like we always have, on restoring these properties and to continue operating them as part of the Soloviev Group.”



