Helping the cause of helping veterans: Annual Shelter Island cruise a beautiful success

Setting sail on Saturday, Sept. 14 from South Ferry for a fundraiser to aid the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

One of the most joyous Island fundraiser of the year, literally set sail on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The annual sunset cruise on South Ferry’s 1st Lt. Joe Theinert had more than 150 people on board, and according to Jimbo Theinert, Lt. Theinert’s brother, the event raised $22,745 toward its goal of $25,000.

The money will be used to purchase a six-person vehicle for veterans with mobility issue to to better navigate beautiful and rugged terrain of the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in New Mexico.

Food, music, dancing and fun, all for a great cause. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The ranch, on land donated by1st Lt. Theinert’s family, was developed as a tribute to him. 1st Lt. Theinert was killed in action in Afghanistan on June 4, 2010, The ranch provides a retreat for veterans, active service members, and Gold Star families who have lost relatives in service to their country.

Through therapeutic retreats, the program has served a restorative function to those who participate in its programs, many of which are staffed by volunteers.

Entertainment for the sunset cruise was provided by Souliztik, Mr. Theinert said, describing the group as “a fantastic rock, reggae, ska band from the South Fork. They were also joined at various times by Shelter Island’s own Sara Mundy.”

Sponsors for the event were Strong’s Marine Mattituck, Airweld Inc., SALT Waterfront Bar & Grill, Whitmores Inc., North Fork Brewing , The Better Man Distilling Co., South Fork Asphal, Michael Carey, Adam Bundy and Drew Harvey.

For anyone who like to help to complete the mission, they can donate or learn more at www.StrongpointTheinert.org or on Facebook/Instagram @StrongpointTheinert.

Below are more photos by Adam Bundy of the spectacular evening.

Jimbo Theinert greeting the crew.

All smiles on board.

Dancing on deck.

Jimbo and James Marshall.