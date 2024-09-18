News from Shelter Island’s Goat Hill: Ladies golf at Sag Harbor

The ladies from Shelter Island Country Club and Sag Harbor State Golf Course had their latest match at Sag Harbor. (Courtesy photo)

Last week, 14 members of the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) traveled to the Sag Harbor State Golf Course to compete in their Ladies Member-Guest tournament.

This followed a previous visit, where our club hosted the ladies from Sag Harbor at the Goat Hill Course, and our members were eager for the opportunity to play with them again.

The day began at 7:30 a.m., with our members meeting at the South Ferry to carpool with the Sag Harbor group. The tournament featured an 18-hole format combining scramble and alternate shot play.

Both players teed off, chose the best shot, and from there, each hit their next shot from that spot. After selecting the better of those two shots, the player who didn’t hit the last chosen shot would take the next, and play continued in this alternating format until the ball was holed.

Each team finished with a single score per hole, which was adjusted by team handicap to determine the match score after all 18 holes.

First place was claimed by Susanne Wesnofske and SICC member Julia Best with a net score of 55. Additionally, SICC Club President Linda Springer won the Closest to the Line contest on hole 7.

After the round, the group enjoyed lunch together and participated in fundraising activities at the Sag Harbor clubhouse. We extend our thanks to the staff and facilitators at Sag Harbor for hosting such a fun event, and we look forward to welcoming the ladies from Sag Harbor back to Goat Hill in the near future.