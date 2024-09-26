Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Sept. 26, 2024

The Island’s weekly calendar

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. Community Center*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Felt Succulents, 2:30 p.m. (6+) Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Farmstand Story Thyme, 10:30 p.m. (2-5) Reading new books and old favorites at Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10:30 a.m. (0-4) No registration required.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

The Future of Shelter Island: The Reporter Forum, 5:30 p.m. Free. Open to the public. Charity Robey moderates a discussion with Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, Nancy Green, Greg Toner and Elizabeth Hanley on water, housing and health for Islanders. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Hall.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Friday Night Dialogue: Social Security Planning, 5 p.m. In person at the library. Tom McCann will discuss decisions and planning for Social Security benefits. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Oysters R Here, 4 – 7 p.m. Oysters, charcuterie, beverages, entertainment. History Center grounds. Tickets at shelterislandhistorical.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Dinner, 6-9 p.m. Rams Head Inn and owner Aandrea Carter will be honored. James and Linda Eklund will receive a Lifetime Business Award for their decades of service to the Island. Commerce’s Annual celebration at the Ram’s Head Inn will feature an Art Walk, Hors d’Oeuvres, Cash Bar, Dinner, Live Music and Dancing to follow. RSVP and purchase tickets at shelterislandchamber.org/annual-business-of-the-year-award-dinner

Friday Night Dialogue: Septic Grants and How to Apply, 7 p.m. Meg Larsen advises on grants available, how to apply. At the Nature Conservancy Education building in Mashomack. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Work Session

October 1, 1 - 3 p.m.

WQIAB

October 3, 6 - 7 p.m.