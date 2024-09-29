News from Shelter Island’s Goat Hill: Sept. 29, 2024

The Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse at Goat Hill. (Reporter file photo)

The Pro Shop has updated its fall hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The last cart rental must tee off by 4:30 p.m. daily. The honor box is available from sunrise to sunset next to the Pro Shop.

Last week, the Shelter Island Country Club welcomed the Shelter Island School’s varsity golf team for practices when Gardiner’s Bay Country Club’s facilities were unavailable. The club provides team members with free memberships and encourages year-round practice.

Aside from the golf team, in the coming weeks the club will also be hosting school cross country meets for the varsity and junior high programs. For information on course closures, please contact the Pro Shop at 631-749-0416.

Openings are still available for private outings; it’s the perfect time of year to play the course. For more information on availability and pricing, please email the Pro Shop at [email protected].

We look forward to seeing you at the course soon.