Daily Update: Shelter Island Library project needs site plan review: Bond on hold pending completion

Here are the headlines for Monday, September 30.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Library project needs site plan review: Bond on hold pending completion
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead proposes 7.9% tax hike for 2025
SUFFOLK TIMES
Area teen co-stars in episode of Rett Syndrome awareness docuseries
Mattituck Irish dance studio advocates for animals
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork in October 2024
SOUTHFORKER
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
