Two arrests by Shelter Island Police Department: Oct. 2, 2024

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

On Sept. 29, Viktor Nikolaevich Butko, 46, of Waltham, Mass. was arrested following an investigation into a motor vehicle accident at the South Ferry, where a vehicle collided with the side of the ferry while disembarking. The defendant was charged with driving while intoxicated, held overnight and arraigned before Justice Court. Released on his own recognizance, the defendant was instructed to return to court at a later date.

On Sept. 30, James S. Lenzer, 63, of Shelter Island was arrested after police were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person outside his residence. The defendant was charged with 2nd-degree harassment after throwing an object that struck a police officer. He was issued a field appearance ticket, directing him to appear in court at a later date.