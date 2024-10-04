Shelter Island students stepping up to help hurricane victims

Devastation wreaked by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Shelter Island School’s National Honor and Junior Honor Societies will be hosting a bake sale on Wednesday, Oct. 9 after classes are finished to raise funds for Operation Airdrop to assist with those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Tables will be set up on School Street and by the back playground.

The devastating storm has left many without power, communications, shelter and basic supplies.

Operation Airdrop and numerous emergency relief agencies are rushing to meet the needs.