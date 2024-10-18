State may revamp educational initiatives for schools: Could result in more sharing of academic info among districts

Shelter Island School students will benefit from supplies donated by Jack’s Marine. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The New York State Education Board is looking at changes that won’t take place immediately, but has local districts hustling to provide information and data to influence some additional shared services.

The goal is also to have more expansive sharing of educational guidance that would result in regional planning.

The changes don’t mean Shelter Island students would be sent to other districts for classes, according to Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott. But each district judged to have outstanding achievements in particular areas could become sources of information for neighboring districts to lift up a district not performing in particular areas as effectively.

Ms. Rylott said she will have more to report on the subject in November. She and Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. said they don’t see any chance that students would have to be moved to other districts to strengthen their performances in a subject.

There’s a possibility the State might provide some grant money to districts to send educators to neighboring districts for training in new techniques that they can adopt to improve their students’ performances.

In other School District news:

A new cartoon created by award-winning Reporter cartoonist Peter Waldner will hang in the meeting room displaying the members of the Board of Education. Each member will receive a copy of the original, Mr. Doelger said.

The senior trip for the class of 2025 involves a week-long visit to Washington State to visit national parks and spend time in Seattle.

Teacher James “Jimbo” Theinert said he has visited the area and thinks it will provide a great opportunity for students to have a fitting adventure to wind up their days at the school. The trip is scheduled from May 27 through June 2, and nine of the 11 seniors in the class plan to participate.

Mr. Theinert will be joining physical education teacher Erin Mulrain in chaperoning the trip. In advance of the trip, there will be fundraising activities and students will be involved in grant writing, seeking funds from the Shelter Island Education Fund to defray some of the $2,000 per student cost of the trip.

Airfare is likely to be one of the most expensive parts of the trip, while costs of accommodations may be less if the students opt to camp for part of the week.

Janine Mahoney got approval for the Cardboard Campout planned for Nov. 8, which raises money for Habitat for Humanity.

The Board had a first reading of five policies, which appear on the school’s website. The Board is expected to accept them at the November meeting. In the interim, anyone who wishes to comment on any of them may do so by reaching out to Mr. Doelger or members of the Board of Education.

Perhaps the revised policy that will be of most interest is on meals for students whose families can’t afford them, setting guidelines to never publicly identify those whose meals are not paid for, and ensuring no student will be denied a meal or be shamed in any way by staff or other students.

A second policy deals with not only limiting students from graduation based on educational requirements, but determining who could be banned from the ceremony as a consequence of violations of the Code of Conduct.

Those students who are eligible for graduation based on academics, but banned from the ceremony for other reasons, will receive their diplomas separately.