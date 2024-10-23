Candidates for Congress discuss the issues with Times Review

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Editors at Times Review asked candidates running for Congress in Election 2024 for their views on the most important issues of the day.

John Avlon (Democrat – Sag Harbor)

A former CNN commentator who previously worked as editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast, Democrat John Avlon is also an author and presidential historian. A newcomer to the political stage, he was a speechwriter for Mayor Rudy Giuliani during his second term and in the aftermath of 9/11. He was a co-founder of the bipartisan, nonprofit political group, No Labels.

John Avlon

Mr. Avlon said he doesn’t see himself as a politician, but rather as a citizen running for office during what he feels is a time of crisis for the country.

Taxes: Mr. Avlon criticized Mr. LaLota’s lack of action toward restoring the SALT deductions and believes his opponent and other Republicans are more invested in exploiting the “red-state, blue-state divide.”

He said former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts are set to expire in 2025 and that Republicans want to extend them, which could mean that SALT deductions would continue to be unavailable on federal tax returns. “Why would you trust [Republicans] to restore it when they’re the ones who took it away?” he asked. Restoring the tax break would, he said, put “an average of $10,000 back in working families’ pockets here on Long Island every year.”

Mr. Avlon also supports the expansion of the Child Tax Credit, which was increased in the 2021 tax year from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under 6 and $3,000 for children under 18. Extending the credit garnered bipartisan support and passed the House in January 2024, but the measure was blocked by Senate Republicans.

“We cut child poverty in half,” Mr. Avlon said. “That’s a game changer.”

Affordable housing, supporting the local economy: Mr. Avlon emphasized the importance of preserving open space and maintaining community standards in all development decisions, and boosting small businesses.

He supports tax credits for multi-generational businesses to incentivize them to stay in local communities. Mr. Avlon said he would support passage of the 2023 Helpers Act, which provides affordable mortgage opportunities to first responders and teachers by eliminating the down payment and monthly mortgage insurance requirements for first-time home buyers.

He added that he would advocate extending the 100% financing opportunity to nurses as well.

Immigration and border security: Mr. Avlon stressed the need for comprehensive immigration reform. The crisis at the border must be dealt with, but laws must be enforced in a “humane way.” He said President Trump’s call for mass deportations is “not practical. We have allowed [asylum seekers] to come to the border, say a couple of magic sentences, and then we haven’t hired the judges to adjudicate the claims in a reasonable time,” Mr. Avlon said. “It makes no sense.”

One solution is to provide temporary work visas for asylum seekers awaiting adjudication and allow business owners to sponsor undocumented workers who have been in the country for long periods.

Climate change, protecting the environment: Mr. Avlon expressed an interest in serving on the Congressional Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, in conjunction with the Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee. One initiative he would propose is offering a tax deduction to homeowners and small businesses who make their properties more resilient.

“We’ve got thousands of miles of coastline that doesn’t give a damn what political party you belong to,” Mr. Avlon said.

Congressman Nick LaLota (Republican – Amityville)

Republican incumbent Congressman Nick LaLota took office in 2022 and is now running for re-election. He was previously appointed and later twice elected to the Amityville Board of Trustees and is a former chief of staff for the Suffolk County Legislature and commissioner of the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Congressman Nick LaLota

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, he rose to the rank of lieutenant while serving in the military. Citing scheduling conflicts, Mr. LaLota declined Times Review’s invitation for an in-person or virtual interview and instead provided written responses to emailed questions.

Mr. LaLota said his main priorities for a second term in Congress are to “secure the border, tackle inflation and always put Long Island first.”

Immigration and border security: Mr. LaLota said he would continue to work to secure the border and “put an end to illegal immigration and drug trafficking, which directly impact our communities.”

He pointed to his support of the Halt Fentanyl Act and his success in introducing and passing the DETECT Fentanyl and Xylazine Act, which he said will “provide law enforcement with new tools to detect dangerous substances and impose tougher penalties on traffickers.”

He said he would support funding for the completion of the border wall and other measures to enhance security and counter drug cartels and human traffickers. Mr. LaLota said he supports expanding worker visa programs to ensure “a stable, legal workforce for seasonal industries without undermining American jobs.”

Legislative priorities specific to the East End: Preserving Plum Island from commercial development remains one of Mr. LaLota’s top priorities.

He said he would also fight for federal funding to improve the district’s roads, bridges and water quality systems. Mr. LaLota said he would continue to be responsive and accessible to all of his East End constituents.

Climate change and the environment: Mr. LaLota called for a “balanced approach” to deal with a changing climate that “safeguards our environment while supporting our local industries.”

He pointed to the $3 million in federal funding he secured to repair the bulkhead in Greenport harbor “which directly protects against rising sea levels and extreme weather events.”

He highlighted his commitment to fully funding the National Estuary Program, which supports projects to protect the Peconic Estuary and Long Island Sound. “These initiatives underscore my commitment to preserving our environment for Long Islanders today and for generations to come.”

Bipartisanship and election integrity: Asked about former President Donald Trump’s ongoing claims that he won the 2020 election, Mr. LaLota pointed to his record as commissioner of the County Board of Elections in 2020, when he personally certified the election results.

Had he been in Congress at the time, he said, he would have voted to confirm Joe Biden as president, adding that he recently joined “a bipartisan group of colleagues in signing a pledge to certify the results of the 2024 election.”

