Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Oct. 24, 2024

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

Tot Play Group, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. (0-4) A free play and socialization program at the Community Center. Drop in – no registration required. No fee. Parent or guardian must stay for the duration of the program.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Family Pumpkin Painting, 11 p.m. (All Ages) Library. Pumpkins will be provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Dungeons and Dragons, 1 p.m. (Grades 6+) Library. Come with a Level 5 character or one will be provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Halloween Activities, afternoon. 1901 Grill at Shelter Island Country Club. Trick or Treating, fall-themed activities.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

Fall Festival Lunch, 12:15 p.m. At the Community Center. 60+

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

Friday Night Dialogue, 7 p.m. Library series presents A History of Taylor’s Island. At the Presbyterian Church. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. Zoom. As You Like It. Register at silibrary.org

Fall Foliage Truck Tour, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mashomack. Join staff to explore the preserve’s woods, ponds and fields in the height of their fall colors. Advanced registration is required. Call 631-749-4219 or email [email protected]

Nature’s Halloween Trail, 5:30 – 7 p.m. (Last entry 6:30 p.m.) Mashomack. Walk in the woods and meet some costumed characters. Light refreshments. Advanced registration is required. Call 631-749-4219 or email [email protected]

Halloween Party, 8-12 p.m. 1901 Grill at Shelter Island Country Club.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

Closing Day, Shelter Island Country Club. Meeting, 1:30 p.m. Lunch 12 – 2 p.m. Dinner 5 – 8 p.m. Open to all. 1901 Grill at Goat Hill. Reservations 631-749-5466.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m. Zoom. First Lie Wins. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Budget Workshop

October 24, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Town Board Meeting

October 28, 6 - 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

October 29, 1 - 3 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING

October 29, 7:3O p.m.