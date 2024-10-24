Witches Candy Drive accepting donations: Trunk or Treat also planned by Shelter Island PTSA

The spooky season is here, as displays around the Island appear. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

As Halloween approaches, the Witches of Smith Street Candy Drive is accepting candy donations for Trick or Treaters in memory of Chrissie Gross.

Donations can be dropped off in the Shelter Island School’s main lobby during school hours until Oct. 25.

It will be helpful for Smith Street residents who would like to receive a portion of the candy donation to email Janine Mahoney at [email protected].

The School PTSA will host its Halloween Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Tennis Court parking area on Duvall Street. To sign up for a spot, email Barbara Marshall at [email protected]