Shelter Island artist Roz Dimon’s art was part of an international exhibition

By Reporter Staff

Islander Barrie Allen interacts with “GARRETT (garrettfmitchell.com), an immersive artwork by Roz Dimon. (Courtesy photo)

Island artist Roz Dimon’s latest immersive painting “GARRETT” premiered at “HELLO BROOKLYN!//Techspressionism 2024,” a curated International Exhibition that opened at the Kingsborough Art Museum in Brooklyn in August

Ms. Dimon says her digitally-created, multi-layered, audio/visual artwork GARRETT takes a 360-degree look at gun violence, mental disability, and substance abuse through the lens of a tragic, true-life story.

Many people interacted with it, including Barrie Allen, a fellow Shelter Islander and collector of Dimon’s work, who said, “This beautiful work of art expands the boundaries of painting where artwork becomes a form of documentary.”

