Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Oct. 31, 2024

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center canceled through Sunday for early voting.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059.

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

Halloween Parade, 4 p.m. Center Firehouse. Hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, and beverages at the firehouse after.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Saturday Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Ages 2-5, Library.

Early Childhood Owl Craft, 11 a.m. Ages 2+ Library.

Dungeons and Dragons, 1 p.m. (Grades 6+) Library. Come with a Level 5 character or one will be provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (Ages 0-4) No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Reading Time with a Therapy Dog, 4:30 p.m. (Ages 6+) Children will take turns reading to Hannah the therapy dog. Library. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

Early voting, 12 – 8 p.m., Community Center.

Halloween Parade, 4 p.m. Center Firehouse. Hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, and beverages at the firehouse after.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Early voting, 12 – 8 p.m., Community Center.

National Novel Writing Month, 4 p.m. Library. First of weekly writing sessions offering a space and dedicated time to write. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Early voting, 12 – 6 p.m., Community Center.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Early voting, 12 – 6 p.m., Community Center.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Quiet Craft Corner, 4 p.m. Library. Bring materials and work on your project in the company of other crafters.

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Voting, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Shelter Island School.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

When to go to the Emergency Room, 2 p.m. Library. Dr. Christopher Edelstein will describe the basic functions of an ER and how they relate to patient care. You will learn also about his “Top 10” instances of when to visit the ER. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Virtual Author Series, 7 p.m. Stanley Milford Jr. Live interactive session, audience can pose questions to the author. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Reporter Community Forum, 5:30 – 7 p.m. Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Commercial Fishing on Shelter Island: Bringing Back a Traditional Enterprise. Moderator: Charity Robey. Panelists: Jim Hayward, Sawyer Clark, Tara McClintock, Armond Joseph. Free, open to the public.

TOWN MEETINGS

CAC

November 4, 7 - 9 p.m.

Conservation Advisory Council

November 5, All Day

Town Board Work Session

November 6, 1 - 3 p.m.

Deer and Tick Committee

November 6, 10 - 11 a.m.

WQIAB

November 7, 6 - 7 p.m.